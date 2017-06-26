Latest News
  • Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane’s impressive run continues; average as pair soars to 76

Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane’s impressive run continues; average as pair soars to 76

India's strength remains batting and openers have continued to deliver for the Men in Blue in the shorter formats. In absence of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane is doing a fine job with Shikhar Dhawan.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 26, 2017 7:00 pm
Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, India vs West Indies, Indian Cricket team, Ind vs WI, Cricket news, Indian Express Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane have scored 1520 runs in 20 innings. (Source: Instagram)
Related News

After Rohit Sharma was rested for the ongoing tour of West Indies, the focus shifted to the make-shift opening pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan. The pair have delivered in absence of Rohit Sharma, and the first two ODIs were no exception. Their 114-run partnership in the second ODI match at the Port of Spain was their fourth hundred plus opening stand and the pair continues to set the platform for the middle-order. Dhawan and Rahane have scored 1520 runs in 20 innings with a highest partnership of 231 coming against Sri Lanka at Cuttack in 2014. Their average is a brilliant 76 when they open the innings in the fifty-over format.

Batting has been India’s strength. With their top order batsmen in blazing form, Team India seems invincible. Dhawan, who finished as the highest run-scorer in the Champions Trophy, brought up his 21st ODI fifty before falling to Ashley Nurse on Sunday. Rahane, on the other hand, played a well-composed knock of 103 runs from 104 balls.

Even in the first ODI, the pair had a 132-run stand and it came at an encouraging pace. Rahane emulated Rahul Dravid after becoming only the second Indian batsman to score a hundred against West Indies on Carribean soil. He ended up scoring his third century in his 75th ODI match in a career that stretches back six years now.

Team India is currently placed third in the ICC ODI rankings and trails South Africa, Australia by three and one points respectively. After a comprehensive win in the second ODI, India would now an unassailable lead when the teams meet for the third ODI of the five-match series.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Kidambi Srikanth showed he had the game to beat anyone 