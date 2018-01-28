Shehan Madushanka pockets hattrick as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in final

Shehan Madushanka finished with 3-26 off 6.1 overs with Bangladesh dismissed for 142 in 41.1 overs. (Source: AP) Shehan Madushanka finished with 3-26 off 6.1 overs with Bangladesh dismissed for 142 in 41.1 overs. (Source: AP)

Pacer Shehan Madushanka claimed a hat trick on his ODI debut as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 79 runs Saturday in the final of the tri-nation tournament.

Madushanka finished with 3-26 off 6.1 overs with Bangladesh dismissed for 142 in 41.1 overs. Shakib Al Hasan was unable to bat due to a finger injury while fielding after Sri Lanka posted a competitive 221 all out in 50 overs.

Madushanka completed the hat trick in two overs as he removed Mashrafe Mortaza and Rubel Hossain in the last two balls of the 40th over. He completing the rare feat by dismissing Mahmudullah at the start of the 42nd over to win the game. Mahmudullah hit 76 runs off 92, including six fours and three sixes.

Madushanka is the second Sri Lankan in the last half-year to claim a hat trick on debut after Wanidu Hasaranga achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in July.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and offspinner Akila Dananjaya picked up two wickets apiece for Sri Lanka.

The early damage was done by Chameera who reduced Bangladesh to 22-3 in the 10th over, including the big wicket of inform Tamim Iqbal for 3.

Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim resisted with a 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Dananjaya had the latter caught behind on 22. He then removed Mehidy Hasan (5), leaving Bangladesh stranded at 90-5.

Sri Lanka went into the game after straight defeats in the first two matches. Opener Upul Tharanga’s watchful 56 helped Sri Lanka to a competitive total despite fast bowler Rubel Hossain’s 4-46.

Rubel’s fellow pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman returned figures of 2-29 to slow down Sri Lanka halfway through the innings when it appeared set for a big total.

Tharanga’s 56 came off 99 balls, including five fours, and he was dismissed by a delivery from Mustafizur that kept low.

Tharanga’s dismissal in the 36th over effectively stalled the progress of Sri Lanka, which won the toss and made a fluent start despite losing opener Danushka Gunathilaka cheaply.

Kusal Mendis smashed 28 off just nine balls, hitting two fours and three sixes to lead the visitors’ charge but he played a rash shot to throw away his wicket.

Tharanga and Niroshan Dickwella combined for a 71-run third-wicket stand to keep Sri Lanka moving along before Dikwella played a reckless shot to be dismissed for 42.

Captain Dinesh Chandimal joined Tharanga but Bangladesh, led by Mustafizur and Rubel, stemmed the run flow.

There was pressure to increase the run-rate to which Tharanga finally capitulated.

Chandimal held together the innings, hitting just one six in his 74-ball 45 but was out to Rubel in the 48th over in an attempt to play the big shot.

Bangladesh was aiming to win its first title in a tournament of more than two teams.

Shakib conceded 0-20 in five overs before being injured and the allrounder has been ruled out of the first test against Sri Lanka starting Jan. 31.

