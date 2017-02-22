Sheer hardwork that brought Rahul Dravid close to Sachin Tendulkar, says VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman revealed that Rahul Dravid sometimes underestimates his own talent. VVS Laxman revealed that Rahul Dravid sometimes underestimates his own talent.

Former India great VVS Laxman feels that Rahul Dravid in terms his contribution came somewhere close to Sachin Tendulkar due to his “sheer hardwork”.

“Sachin (Tendulkar) was already an established cricketer when me and Dravid joined the team. Dravid sometimes underestimates his own talent, but if he has come somewhere close to Sachin it was sheer hard work,” Laxman said at the inaugural sports literature themed festival ‘SporTale’.

Laxman said that Dravid and Virender Sehwag had the maximum impact in India’s away victories.

“Every player had their space. And, I feel anyone who had great impact in India’s performance overseas was Viru (Virender Sehwag) and Dravid,” said Laxman.

The man, who played one of the most defining innings in Indian Test history — an epic 281 against Australia at Kolkata, termed it as a byproduct of the situation.

“Milestones are by product of the situation you are in. What you do under pressure is what matters. My 281 may be remembered by all for that innings helped India beat Australia, but I have played many other meaningful innings in which my score may not be in hundreds,” Laxman stated.