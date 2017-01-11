Shaw shines but no redemption

Prithvi Shaw was the top scorer in the Mumbai first innings with 71 before he was run out. Prithvi Shaw was the top scorer in the Mumbai first innings with 71 before he was run out.

When the world around them seemed dulled by the balminess of the day, crawling perpetually in a state of ennui like those elaborate slow-motion scenes in Quentin Tarantino movies, Mumbai batsmen were in a tearing hurry. Atop the manual scoreboard, the needles of the giant clock seemed not to tick, but drag. The fielders reluctantly crossed over during change of overs. The shiny red ball, caroused by the stillness of it all, reached the batsman with a wink of apology, unless the bowler strove for that extra yard of pace. The modest sprinkling of spectators hardly rose from their seats, unless to acknowledge a landmark.

But Mumbai batsmen batted as if they were immune to all these. For deep inside them seemed a furious storm simmering, an inner storm that would eventually blow them away on the first day. It was a storm of their own making and it was a storm that eventually destroyed them. Maybe, it was their alacrity to impose themselves on Gujarat, second-time Ranji finalists, but it only proved counter-intuitive.

Several frames could capture Mumbai’s self-implosive ways. On the basis of the worse among worst criteria and for chronological convenience, the reference frame could be Shreyas Iyer’s dismissal. Iyer, returning from injury, had serenely bedded in, crunching a brace of gorgeous cover drives before in one moment of sheer temerity, he scripted his exit. It was a harmless delivery pitched a couple of yards outside the off-stump and humming further away. But Iyer’s blade wildly lashed out, his back foot hardly across, and feathered it to Parthiv Patel. When Gujarat bowlers themselves would not have been sniffing a wicket, Iyer generously gift-wrapped them one.

Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav, the two half-centurions of the day, ensured that Gujarat did’t capitalise on the lucky break. Not that there weren’t heart-in-the-mouth moments — like Shaw’s desperate lunge to complete a risky single to seal his half-century or the edge Samit Gohel grassed when he was on 25 — but rush-of-the-blood moments were more or less sparse.

In fact, given the early moisture and nip on the surface, Mumbai might have been reasonably pleased with the lunch-time score of 97 for 2. As significantly, Shaw was batting admirably well for a 17-year-old in only his second first-class match and that too in the final of the Ranji Trophy. He seemed destined to complete his second first-class hundred not too deep into the second session. Nothing troubled him, apart from his own uncertain running between the wickets.

Often, he would call for extremely risk-fraught singles, taking his partner by surprise. Or he wouldn’t respond to his partner at all. Both are equally detrimental, and he would often come in the path of his partner too. It was bound to bring his doom, and three overs after lunch, the hopes of successive hundreds were nipped.

It was a risky single, when Yadav tapped one to cover and urged him, but made riskier by Shaw’s ball-watching instincts and mid-pitch hesitancy, which compensated for the waywardness of Manpreet Juneja’s throw. Shaw screeched at the top of his voice to abort the run, but Yadav wouldn’t listen and the youngster was too selfless to defy his senior.

That was an undeserving end to an innings that was acquiring a brighter hue, as he is accustomed to in age-group cricket. Shaw was understandably distraught, as any Mumbai youngster of his age would, for it doesn’t get bigger than scoring a hundred in a Ranji final, especially for as meritocratic a team as Mumbai. But it wasn’t to be.

But Yadav seemed to atone for his blemish with a flurry of strokes down the ground. Anything that was marginally over-pitched, he would just stretch his bat into it. Anything on middle, his wrists would blunt it through mid on, almost like MS Dhoni in the way he furiously whirls his wrists.

So he kicked on from an unusually watchful start — three from 36 balls at one stage — to carry forth the stability and momentum furnished by Shaw.

Even the fleeting sojourn of skipper Aditya Tare didn’t deter him from mending his ways, as he kicked on to complete his fifth 50-plus score of the season, of which only one had been converted into a hundred (he was twice dismissed in the 90s, including 99 against Uttar Pradesh). This was the perfect opportunity for another, one that would have been his most precious as well, but like Iyer, an intrinsic streak of impetuousness reigned over him. He attempted an extravagant pull that ballooned to mid-off, thus snuffing out another promising partnership that was gathering tempo.

Then to sum up a bizarre, haywire session for Mumbai, Siddhesh Lad, hero against Saurashtra in the previous Ranji final, floundered in his pursuit to hook a delivery that was slipping down the leg-side.

In the final session, Nayar did what he could and normally does, firefighting himself to 35 runs, but even he couldn’t retrieve them from the deep mire they themselves had dug.

If Mumbai were to lose — history suggests it’s still too presumptuous to write them off — the first day of the final could hurt them, and that without Gujarat putting on a seriously spirited effort.

Further evidence of it was when Shaw spilled Samit Gohel off the very first delivery of Gujarat’s innings. Later, in the evening, coach Chandrakant Pandit, while admitting the collective brain-freeze of his players, took a liberal view of things.

“Look, most of them are young and they like to play their shots. So sometimes it happens and they can learn from the mistakes,” he said.

Scorecard: Mumbai 1st innings: P Shaw run out 71, A Herwadkar lbw Singh 4, S Iyer c P Patel b Gaja 14, S Yadav c H Patel b Gaja 57, A Tare c Bhatt b HP Patel 4, S Lad c P Patel b Singh 23, A Nayar c P Patel b Kalaria 35, B Sandhu c Merai b Bhatt 6, S Thakur c Merai b Bhatt 0, V Dabholkar run out 3, V Gohil not out 0; Extras (lb-9, w-1, nb-1) 11; Total (all out; 83.5 overs) 228; Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-54, 3-106, 4-128, 5-169, 6-179, 7-202, 8-204, 9-207; Bowling: RP Singh 21-6-48-2, Kalaria 20.5-5-66-1, Gaja 16-6-46-2, Patel 21-4-54-1, Bhatt 5-1-5-2

Gujarat 1st innings: S Gohel not out 2, PK Panchal not out 0; Total (For 0 wickets; 1 overs) 2; Bowling: Thakur 1-0-2-0.