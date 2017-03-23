Shaun Tait gets Indian Overseas passport

Shaun Tait was known for the breakneck he used to reach while bowling. (Source: PTI) Shaun Tait was known for the breakneck he used to reach while bowling. (Source: PTI)

Former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait recently announced that he now holds an Indian Overseas Citizen passport. Tait is married to Indian model Mashoom Singha. He made the announcement on his Twitter handle by posting an image of the passport itself.

Tait was one of the star performers for Australia during their victorious 2007 World Cup campaign. He was known for the breakneck speeds that he used to touch, even unleashing the second fastest delivery ever recorded.

He quickly went on to become one of the most important weapons for Australia but the heavy workload took a toll on his body just as quickly. In January 2008 he took an indefinite break from the game due to physical and emotional exhaustion and focused on one-dayers and T20s when he returned later that year.

The bowling action with which he used to generate that kind of pace was unsustainable in the longest format of the game and Tait soon gave Test cricket a miss to focus solely on ODIs and T20Is. Eventually, he ended his ODI career and now plays mostly T20 franchise cricket. He ended his ODI career in 2011.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd