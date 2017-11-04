Shashi Tharoor campaigns for ‘zero waste’ 3rd T20I in Thiruvananthapuram

Shashi Tharoor was pleased to see the initiative. (Express photo by Subham Dutta) Shashi Tharoor was pleased to see the initiative. (Express photo by Subham Dutta)

MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday praised the initiative of the ‘My waste My responsibility’ campaign that aims to have zero waste 3rd T20I match scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on November 7. The campaign is an attempt to deal with ‘garbage problem’ by spectators.

Supporting the cause, Tharoor tweeted, “Good to see this initiative before the Thiruvananthapuram T20 vs NZ. Sports lovers shouldn’t create a garbage problem.” The tweet also had a description in its image of what the campaign is aiming at. It said, “When India and New Zealand lock horns on 7th November at the Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum, let’s take a pledge to enjoy the match responsibly, being sensitive to Mother Nature and supporting the Corporation of Thiruvananthapuram and KCA to make this a #zerowaste event. Let’s show the world we care!”

Good to see this initiative before theThiruvananthapuram T20 vs NZ. Sports lovers shouldn’t create a garbage problem pic.twitter.com/LREVf1JUVj — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 4 November 2017

The campaign aims to minimize waste created by spectators, as well as to ensure prompt disposal of waste in the segregation bins manned by the corporation staff and green army volunteers after the match.

A report in the Hindu said that this will include using paper cups for hot beverages, banning bottles, cigarettes, tins and cans, organising serving plates for food made of eco-freindly sugarcane fibre instead of the usual disposable plastic ones, proper disposal of pet bottles plus certain other green initiatives with BCCI’s corporate sponsors.

However, the idea cannot be fully implemented owing to BCCI’s contract with the company that provides packaged drinking water in the stadium.

