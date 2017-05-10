Shashank Manohar to complete tenure as ICC chairman

Shashank Manohar will now see out his tenure which ends on June 2018. (Source: PTI File) Shashank Manohar will now see out his tenure which ends on June 2018. (Source: PTI File)

Shashank Manohar has gone back on his decision to step down as chairman of the ICC and has now said that he would see out his tenure at the top of the world’s cricket body. Earlier in March, Manohar had said that he was going to step down immediately due to “personal reasons”. However, he was persuaded by other ICC directors – both Full Members and Associates – to continue until June.

But now Manohar will continue to lead ICC and see out his term which ends on June 2018.

During the statement and revised decision, Manmohar had thanked the directors for “overwhelming support”, and opted to return till the annual conference in June when new ICC constitution comprising the governance structure and finance model will be ratified. His decision to continue, though, will be a major boost for the Member Boards that voted in favour of reforms to governance and financial structures of cricket’s governing body in April.

