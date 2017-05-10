Latest News

Shashank Manohar to complete tenure as ICC chairman

Shashank Manohar had in March announced he was going to step down as ICC chairman due to "personal reasons" but asked to continue.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:May 10, 2017 2:02 pm
shashank manohar, shashank manohar icc chairman, shashank manohar icc, icc chairman, icc chief, icc news, sports news, cricket news, indian express Shashank Manohar will now see out his tenure which ends on June 2018. (Source: PTI File)

Shashank Manohar has gone back on his decision to step down as chairman of the ICC and has now said that he would see out his tenure at the top of the world’s cricket body. Earlier in March, Manohar had said that he was going to step down immediately due to “personal reasons”. However, he was persuaded by other ICC directors – both Full Members and Associates – to continue until June.

But now Manohar will continue to lead ICC and see out his term which ends on June 2018.

During the statement and revised decision, Manmohar had thanked the directors for “overwhelming support”, and opted to return till the annual conference in June when new ICC constitution comprising the governance structure and finance model will be ratified. His decision to continue, though, will be a major boost for the Member Boards that voted in favour of reforms to governance and financial structures of cricket’s governing body in April.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata