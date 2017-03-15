Shashank Manohar resigns as ICC chairman

ICC was headed by former BCCI President Shashank Manohar. (Express file photo) ICC was headed by former BCCI President Shashank Manohar. (Express file photo)

Shashank Manohar has resigned as ICC chairman with immediate effect and leaves vacant the top position in world cricket. He had been elected unopposed for the job in May 2016 and became the first independent Chairman of the game’s governing body. He had then signed a two year term that began with immediate effect after stepping down as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

To be updated…

