Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Shashank Manohar re-elected as ICC Chairman

Shashank Manohar was elected unopossed on Tuesday and will serve a second successive term as Chairman of the ICC.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 15, 2018 5:26:33 pm
Shashank Manohar was first elected as ICC Chairman in 2016. (Source: Express file)
Shashank Manohar was on Tuesday elected as chairman of the International Cricket Council. This will be his second consecutive term as ICC Chairman, having being elected to the post previously in 2016. According to a statement released by the council, Manohar was the sole nominee put forward by the ICC board, thus leading to his unopposed election.

“It is an honour to be re-elected as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their continued support,” Manohar said according to the ICC. “Together we have made big strides over the last two years, fulfilling promises I made to the sport when I was appointed in 2016.”

“Over the next two years we can look forward to launching a global strategy for the sport in partnership with our Members so we can grow the game and ensure more of the world can enjoy cricket. The sport is in good health but we are the guardians of the game and we must continue to work hard to maintain that,” he said.

According to the ICC statement, the election process involved the ICC Directors each nominating a candidate, who is currently serving or has served in the past as a director. Nominees would have needed the support of two or more of the directors to contest.

