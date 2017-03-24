Shashank Manohar defers resignation as ICC chairman

Former BCCI president Shashank Manohar is the independent chairman of the International Cricket Council. (Source: File) Former BCCI president Shashank Manohar is the independent chairman of the International Cricket Council. (Source: File)

Former BCCI president Shashank Manohar has deferred his resignation as chairman of ICC ‘to enable a smooth transition’. ICC Board had asked him to withdraw his resignation or at the very least defer it until the ongoing process relating to governance and financial restructuring are completed. The Nagpur-based lawyer had stepped down on March 15 citing ‘personal reasons’ and had promised that this would be his last foray as a cricket administrator.

ICC Board passed a resolution requesting him to stay on being passed with “overwhelming support” earlier this week.

“I respect the sentiments expressed by the Directors and the confidence they have reposed in me. In the light of this, and although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as Chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete,” said Manohar in a statement.

“I have duty to work with my colleagues to enable a smooth transition and continue our work on the governance of the ICC,” he added.

BCCI’s Vikram Limaye added: “It is important that the current issues are resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. We had a productive meeting with Mr Manohar recently (prior to his resignation) wherein we outlined the concerns of BCCI on the financial model and governance issues and our suggestions for resolution. We are committed to working with ICC for a satisfactory resolution of these issues.”

