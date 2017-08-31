Sharjeel Khan not happy with decision of ban

Sharjeel Khan was banned for one year. Sharjeel Khan was banned for one year.

Pakistan cricketer Sharjeel Khan has expressed that he is not happy with the ban imposed by Pakistan Cricket Board’s three-member Anti-Corruption tribunal as he won’t be able to play international cricket until August 2019. The cricketer was banned after found guilty in spot-fixing. Sharjeel’s lawyer Shaighan Ejaz said that the tribunal gave his client the minimum punishment but they will still appeal against it..

“Even though the ban is technically for two and half years but my client is concerned that he can’t play cricket until August 2019,” Ejaz said. “Given the proceedings of the case, we were expecting a different decision,” he said.

The lawyer added that once the tribunal announces the full order, the player will look into it and file an appeal withing the 14-day time limit for a five-year ban. Even the other party, PCB are not happy with the decision and its legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi said that the board was not happy with the punishment.

“The tribunal accepted all five charges against Sharjeel but gave him the minimum possible punishment. It is also a fact that Sharjeel even after the completion of his ban will have to convince the PCB and authorities that he can be allowed back into competition,” he said.

Pakistan were rocked up a spot-fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League when Sharjeel, who has played one Test, 25 ODIs and 25 T20Is, and teammate Khalid Latif were both sent back to Pakistan mid-tournament.

