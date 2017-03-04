Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif admit to breach of discipline, deny spot fixing

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, however, have rejected the charges of having spot-fixed in the Pakistan Super League. (Source: File) Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, however, have rejected the charges of having spot-fixed in the Pakistan Super League. (Source: File)

Disgraced Pakistan players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif today admitted to breach of discipline but not spot fixing in their detailed replies to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The two players filed their response to the show-cause notices issued to them by the PCB through their lawyers.

“They have accepted that they met with a person in Dubai who later turned out to be a bookmaker. They have also admitted that they breached discipline by not informing the team management about their meeting and offers made to them,” a reliable source in the PCB told PTI.

The two, however, have rejected the charges of having spot-fixed in the Pakistan Super League.

Sharjeel and Khalid were sent back from Dubai on the second day of the PSL on February 10 after being suspended under the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code of Conduct.

The source said that the PCB would, now, in the next few days appoint a judge to head a judicial commission to probe and hear the case.

“It will take atleast two to three months before the commission reaches a verdict and it is clear what lies ahead for these two players,” he said.

Sharjeel, an exciting left handed opener, had made the grade to all three formats for the Pakistan team on the recent tour to Australia.

The PCB has charge-sheeted the duo and said that they met with a bookmaker Muhammad Yousuf and a foreigner in Dubai and didn’t report the spot-fixing offers made to them.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan has even said that they have evidence that Sharjeel carried out the deal he made with Yousuf in the first match of the PSL for his franchise, Islamabad United.

Pakistan’s discarded Test opener Nasir Jamshed is also under investigation for his role in setting up the meeting between the players and the bookmaker who is based in the United Kingdom.