Sharjeel Khan banned for five years by PCB for spot-fixing

Sharjeel Khan reportedly accepted allegations that he played out two dot balls on purpose during the said encounter. There has been no monetary fine placed on him though.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 30, 2017 2:44 pm
sharjeel khan, sharjeel khan ban, psl ban, psl psot fixing, cricket fixing, cricket news, sports news, indian express PCB had reportedly considered life ban for Sharjeel Khan but handed a five year ban in the end. (Source: File)
Sharjeel Khan has been banned from all forms of cricket for five years with 2.5 years of it to be counted as suspended sentence after being found guilty of spot-fixing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year. The Pakistan player was facing five charges of breaches of PCB’s anti-corruption code and was found guilty on all five. Reports in the local media suggest that the player would appeal against the decision. The player can return after serving out a 30 month ban but will have to satisfy several prerequisites, as set out by the PCB.

Sharjeel’s ban will take effect from when he was first suspended, on February 10, 2017. The 28-year-old batsman represented Islamabad United in the PSL and was immediately sent home from the UAE after being found of spot-fixing. He was then suspended along with team-mate Khalid Latif.

“Sharjeel is banned for five years, which has two-and-a-half year suspended, after the proceedings of the case,” said Asghat Haider, who headed the three-member tribunal which probed the case, and included  former PCB Chairman Lt Gen (R) Tauqir Zia and ex-Test cricketer Waseem Bari. The panel was created to look into multiple allegations of spot-fixing during the 2017 edition of PSL.

The player reportedly accepted allegations that he played out two dot balls on purpose during the said encounter. There has been no monetary fine placed on him though.

The PSL was rocketed by controversies this edition with more players also embroiled in fixing allegations. Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed are also facing similar charges while former fast bowler, Mohammad Irfan, was banned for a period of six months for his failure in reporting an approach to the PCB. He was handed a six-month ban with six months suspended and fined one million rupees.

