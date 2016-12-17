Sharad Pawar steps down as MCA President

Sharad Pawar said that his resignation is necessary if the MCA is to accept the Lodha reforms. (Source: PTI) Sharad Pawar said that his resignation is necessary if the MCA is to accept the Lodha reforms. (Source: PTI)

Sharad Pawar has submitted his resignation as President of the Mumbai Cricket Association on Saturday. MCA Joint Secretary PV Shetty said that Pawar had called a meeting of the managing committee for the purpose. He also said that the committee is yet to make further decisions on what is to be done further.

Pawar, in his letter that he had submitted to the management committee during the meeting, said that his resignation would be necessary if the MCA is to accept the Lodha reforms, which does not allow individuals beyond 70 years of age to hold an official post in a BCCI affiliated organisation.

Pawar had earlier taken a jab at the Supreme Court for their tussle with the BCCI on accepting the reforms suggested by the former CJI RM Lodha-led committee. “While I am closely associated with cricket, the matter is in the Supreme court,” said Pawar, “The Court is now going to decide how cricket will be organised. Till yesterday, they were guiding how to run the country. Now, they are also guiding the sports organisation.”

It was earlier suggested that Powar’s decision to step down would hardly come as a suprise for the MCA members as he had indicated on more than one occasion – the latest being on Friday – that he would prefer to fall in line with the reforms rather than try and fight the inevitable.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd