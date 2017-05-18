Shankar Basu to return as strength and fitness coach for Champions Trophy

Shankar Basu has been on a break since the Chennai Test against England in December. (Source: Twitter) Shankar Basu has been on a break since the Chennai Test against England in December. (Source: Twitter)

Shankar Basu is all set to return as the Indian team’s strength and fitness condition coach for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.

Basu has been on a break since the England Test in Chennai which took place in December. Basu had said at that time that he would be going on a break because of family and business reasons.

However, he is all set to return for the Champions Trophy, according to a report by Sportstar. The report also stated that India’s head coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli supported the decision to get Basu back on the team.

With multiple series and tournaments lined up for the country, Basu’s role as the fitness and strength condition coach has been intensified.

Basu was replaced by Anand Date during his break period. Date stood in as the fitness coach during England ODI and T20 series, Bangladesh Test and the Australia series, all at home.

After joining the team in June 2015, he had introduced methods like Dexa Scan, monitoring app as well as Yo Yo training. He played a crucial role in Umesh Yadav’s physical transformation and has also worked closely with captain Kohli.

He has also played a role in fitness level improvement of R Ashwin as well as Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Basu said that he wants to take the fitness of the team to the next level.

