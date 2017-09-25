Shane Warne cleared of allegedly hitting woman in nightclub

Shane Warne was alleged to have physically assaulted a model in London. (Source: File) Shane Warne was alleged to have physically assaulted a model in London. (Source: File)

Shane Warne has rubbished reports which did the rounds over the weekend which said the former Australian spinner had hit model Valerie Fox at a nightclub in Central London in Mayfair. The allegations by the model and actress Fox suggested she was left bruised and physically hurt by the legendary spinner as she wrote, “Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature” on her Twitter account while posting pictures of herself and a police note that said a complaint has been made.

However, on Monday, Warne said he had been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Metropolitan Police after checking CCTV footage and checking with the witnesses at the nightclub.

“I was shocked to read the media stories circulating earlier today concerning a false allegation of assault. I have fully co-operated with the police, and they have now had the opportunity of seeing CCTV and speaking to witnesses. The police have confirmed to me that I have been cleared of the allegation and that no further action will be taken. This is now the end of the matter,” said Warne in a statement.

Here’s my statement to false allegations ! pic.twitter.com/jGcNTpkoCe — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 24, 2017

Fox is a renowned model and adult entertainment actress and was earlier involved in a raunchy flight with British politician Nigel Farage.

