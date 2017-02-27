Shane Warne to skip India-Australia Test series

Shane Warne acknowledged BCCI and Star Sports for hosting him as a commentator in the current Test series. (Source: Instagram) Shane Warne acknowledged BCCI and Star Sports for hosting him as a commentator in the current Test series. (Source: Instagram)

Former Australian leg-spinner and current commentator, Shane Warne took to social media to announce that he will no longer be a part of the commentary team in the ongoing four match Test series between India and Australia.

Why the 47-year old leggie is departing suddenly to Los Angeles is a matter of conjecture and whether it is due to personal or professional reasons, only time will tell. However, he did acknowledged BCCI and Star Sports for hosting him as a commentator in the current Test series.

Warne, who has been regularly giving his insights on the game on television, was recently quite critical about Steve O’Keefe bowling and India’s batting display in the first test.

While Warne is travelling to the United States of America right now, he did express a desire of returning soon to India and be a part of any IPL franchise or be associated with Star Sports for another stint at the commentary.

“Thank you so much for having me BCCI & Star Sports. Always love coming to India & being involved with cricket as I love the passion of the fans here. I hope to be involved more down the track with either an IPL franchise, more commentary with Star or both. I also hoped you enjoyed the commentary on the 1st test too.This will be a great series. Disappointed not be part of it, but will be watching from LA, NZ & Melbourne over the next few weeks. Good luck to both teams & may the best team win !!! See you tomorrow Los Angeles !”

Warne, who is Australia’s all-time leading wicket taker in Tests with 708 wickets has also got 293 scalps in 50-over format.

He had also been a part of the Indian Premier League earlier — as Rajasthan Royals’ captain and played his last IPL match against Mumbai Indians in 2011.

