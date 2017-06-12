Shane Warne loses bet to Sourav Ganguly, set to wear England jersey for a day

Shane Warne will wear the England jersey for a day. (Source: Facebook) Shane Warne will wear the England jersey for a day. (Source: Facebook)

Legendary Australian leg-spinner, Shane Warne has found himself in a sticky spot after losing a bet to former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. In an event last month, the duo were discussing the match between England and Australia, where Ganguly vouched for England to have the upper hand. Whereas, Warne backed the Australian side to come up trumps against their long-time rivals.

Ganguly said,”England is a very good side. They have a number of match-winners in their side. They have a good side, better than Australia, I firmly believe. I actually back England to win.”

Responding to this Warne said, “You think England are better than Australia. You buying me dinner if Australia wins on June 10 and it won’t be McDonald’s. One more thing. If Australia wins, you will wear an Australia shirt for day and if England wins, I’ll wear an England shirt.”

Ganguly as the cool customer that he is responded by saying, “No problem.”

Now after losing the bet as per the norms, Shane Warne is all set to don the England jersey for a day.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd