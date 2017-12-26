Shane Warne keen to succeed Darren Lehmann as Australia’s head coach

Shane Warne said that he would love to succeed Darren Lehmann as Australia head coach. Shane Warne said that he would love to succeed Darren Lehmann as Australia head coach.

A day after Australian coach Darren Lehmann revealed that he would not seek a contract renewal post the 2019 World Cup, former Australian spin wizard Shane Warne said that he would love to succeed his former teammate as the head coach.

Warne was quoted by Wide World of Sports as saying, “I’ve always been open to (coaching) any country, but obviously I would love to coach Australia – not coach Australia but be part of the Australian set-up if they needed it.”

“We’ve got so many good coaches around, so many good batting coaches, bowling coaches and people on offer. So, if the opportunity ever arose yeah, look, maybe interested, for sure. It just all depends on the time. If Boof (Lehmann) has had enough, maybe he’ll say ‘Do you want to have a go’, I’ll have a crack,” said Warne, who is the most successful Australian Test bowler with 708 wickets from 145 matches.

When asked if he will seek a new contract after 2019, Lehmann said, “That will be it. It will be a case of too much time, too much travel. For me, I’ve really enjoyed the role and (am) loving it. We’ll just get to that point and work out what we do from there.”

Lehmann, whose current deal expires in 2019, had taken over the responsibility in 2013. The 47-year old has had a successful run as the head coach and under his tutelage, Australia have enjoyed tremendous success, winning two Ashes series at home and also the 2015 World Cup. Lehmann has also helped the side secure a rare 2-1 series victory in South Africa.

