Shane Warne accused of hitting porn star; ‘traumatised’ victim tweets pictures

Shane Warne is alleged to have hit glamour model Valerie Fox. (Source: Instagram/Twitter) Shane Warne is alleged to have hit glamour model Valerie Fox. (Source: Instagram/Twitter)

Shane Warne has been accused of hitting porn star Valerie Fox in a row that escalated to the point of alleged violence from the former Australia cricketer. Witnesses at the spot reportedly saw Fox, 30, fall to the floor clutching her face in a London club on Friday night. She shared images of the bruises she received and has also filed a police complaint.

“Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature,” she wrote on Twitter allegedly referring to Warne, says a report in The Sun. The police are understood to be investigating the incident and checking CCTV footage whether it was picked up at the Loulou’s Mayfair, Central London. In tweets she wrote, “And no, I’m not lying. Just because you’re famous doesn’t mean you can hit women and get away with it.” She further shared a police card while adding, “The crime we will investigate is assault.” The police note showed her complaint had been passed to Westminster borough.

Warne was pictured at the night club and could face serious action if allegations are proven correct with the former leggie enjoying multiple commentary contracts. The glamour model said last night: “Thank you to my lovely followers for all your kind messages and support, means a lot.” As she got out of a cab near her central London home, she covered her face and said, “I will not be talking to the press about this.”

Absolutely traumatised by tonight's events, being a victim of assault is horrible and I thank the @metpoliceuk for their help & support. — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

Proud of yourself? Hitting a woman? Vile creature. pic.twitter.com/RRnn3Ycfjp — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

Thank you to my lovely followers for all your kind messages and support, means a lot. ✌🏻💗 — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

And no, I'm not lying. Just because you're famous doesn't mean you can hit women and get away with it. pic.twitter.com/dk7PPhTiCg — Valerie Fox (@ValerieFoxxx) September 23, 2017

As per the Scotland Yard, “Detectives are investigating an allegation of assault alleged to have taken place in a nightclub on Hertford Street in Westminster in the early hours of Saturday. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.”

Warne has had a history of high profile sexual partners and has invited controversy due to it. In 2000 he lost the Australian vice-captaincy after sexting a British nurse. In 2005 he split with wife Simone Callahan, mother to his three children over allegations that he was cheating. They patched things up in 2007 but Simone again left him after he mistakenly texted her a message intended for another woman.

Warne and British actress Liz Hurley were involved in a three year romance and got engaged in 2010. Most recently, he had been linked to Australian model Emily Sears who is 32 years old – 16 years younger than Warne.

