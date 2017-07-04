Shane Warne gives bowling advice on Twitter

Shane Warne is Australia’s Tets leading wicket-taker. (Source: AP) Shane Warne is Australia’s Tets leading wicket-taker. (Source: AP)

“I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in cricket, as once I didn’t think I was good enough,” this is something that kept the former Australian spinner Shane Warne going in his playing days. In his 15-years of international Test career, the leggie scalped 708 runs to become the second highest wicket-taker in the history of the longest format. On Tuesday, the 47-year old imparted advice on social media to a user who was querying on behalf of his eight-year old child.took and was giving bowling advice on Twitter.

Replying to a tweet where an eight-year old boy’s father asked him for his expertise as his son worships the former Australian great. He wrote, “Looks good, before he delivers the ball he jumps in a bit, try & get him to go in a straight line then deliver the ball. Have fun & spin it.”. The father had posted a video of his son bowling.

Looks good, before he delivers the ball he jumps in a bit, try & get him to go in a straight line then deliver the ball. Have fun & spin it http://t.co/jIcWfRkaBa — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 4 July 2017

Warne, who is far ahead from India’s Anil Kumble (619), Glenn McGrath (563), only trails Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who scalped 800 wickets in 133 matches.

Warne, who is currently in Spain with family, showed disappointment in Cricket Australia’s approach amid the on-going pay dispute which has troubled the South Africa tour and big-rivalry against England in the Ashes. In a tweet he requested the cricket governing body by saying, “Think of the fans and stop the madness.”

