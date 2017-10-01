Shane Warne compares Kuldeep Yadav to Yasir Shah, says the Indian can become best leg-spinner

Kuldeep Yadav is prresently playing against Australia. (Source: PTI) Kuldeep Yadav is prresently playing against Australia. (Source: PTI)

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has suggested that Kuldeep Yadav can go onto become the best leggie in the world if he stays patient and composed. Warne on his social media account wrote, If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly.”

He also wrote, “Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS”

If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 1 October 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 1 October 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kuldeep has been a pretty consistent performer for India and the Chinaman bowler even scalped a hat-trick against Australia in the on-going series in Kolkata. He has so far picked 7 wickets in three matches while was rested in the fourth ODI in Bangalore. Yadav even played an important role during India’s successful campaign in Sri Lanka.

India are presently playing a five-match ODI series against Australia. They have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead. In the fifth and final ODI of the series, Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in Nagpur. The opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch did start the innings in a decent manner but the fall of wickets at regular intervals reduced the visitors to 210/6 in 45th over.

The two teams will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series scheduled to begin from October 7.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd