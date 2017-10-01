Only in Express
  • Shane Warne compares Kuldeep Yadav to Yasir Shah, says the Indian can become best leg-spinner

Shane Warne compares Kuldeep Yadav to Yasir Shah, says the Indian can become best leg-spinner

Kuldeep Yadav earlier picked up a hat-trick against Australia to become only the third Indian to achieve the feat.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 1, 2017 4:34 pm
Kuldeep Yadav, Shane Warne, Yasir Shah, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Kuldeep Yadav is prresently playing against Australia. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has suggested that Kuldeep Yadav can go onto become the best leggie in the world if he stays patient and composed. Warne on his social media account wrote, If young Kuldeep remains patient when he’s bowling in all forms then he could challenge Yasir as the best leg spinner in the world & quickly.”

He also wrote, “Was a pleasure to meet young Kuldeep when I was last in India. I really enjoy watching him bowl & cause confusion, even against Oz #INDvAUS”

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kuldeep has been a pretty consistent performer for India and the Chinaman bowler even scalped a hat-trick against Australia in the on-going series in Kolkata. He has so far picked 7 wickets in three matches while was rested in the fourth ODI in Bangalore. Yadav even played an important role during India’s successful campaign in Sri Lanka.

India are presently playing a five-match ODI series against Australia. They have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead. In the fifth and final ODI of the series, Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first in Nagpur. The opening pair of David Warner and Aaron Finch did start the innings in a decent manner but the fall of wickets at regular intervals reduced the visitors to 210/6 in 45th over.

The two teams will now lock horns in a three-match T20I series scheduled to begin from October 7.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 30, 201721:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    26
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 103
    FT
    27
    Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Tamil Thalaivas (27-26)
    Oct 01, 201720:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 104
    Oct 01, 201721:00 IST
    Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 105

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 