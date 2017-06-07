Latest News

Shane Warne clears air on India coach job

Shane Warne clarified a day later through his official account on Twitter that his comments, that were taken in a lift, were tongue-in-cheek. He also said that his quote on Virat Kohli was completely made up, calling it disappointing journalism.

A day after Shane Warne was reported to have said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India cannot afford him for a head coach, the former Australian spinner claimed that his comments were tongue-in-cheek.

“I am very expensive, I don’t think they can afford me. Virat Kohli and me can have a good partnership, but as I said, I am very, very expensive,” Shane Warne was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

He clarified a day later through his official account on Twitter that his comments, that were taken in a lift, were tongue-in-cheek. He wrote on Twitter, “Indian coaching position. I was in a lift and was asked if I would put my hat in the ring I said “India can’t afford me” tongue in cheek!”

He further clarified that the quote on Virat Kohli was made up and rubbished the claims as disappointing journalism. He wrote in a second tweet, “@imVkohli & I would work well together as a quote, this is totally made up. I never said that to anyone, very disappointing journalism.”

Warne, who was the captain of Rajasthan Royals from 2008 to 2011, is not new to mentoring Indian youngsters.

Among other names for the post of head coach of the Indian cricket team are are incumbent Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, former Australian fast bowler and Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, Englishman Richard Pybus, former India cricketers Dodda Ganesh and domestic veteran Lalchand Rajput.

Although former Australia bowler Craig McDermott had also applied for the post, his application arrived later than the deadline of June 1, ruling him out of consideration.

