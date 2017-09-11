Shakib Al Hasan Test sabbatical request accepted

Shakib Al Hasan picked up five wickets in both innings to take Bangladesh to victory against Australia in first Test. (Source: AP) Shakib Al Hasan picked up five wickets in both innings to take Bangladesh to victory against Australia in first Test. (Source: AP)

Shakib Al Hasan’s plea to get a Test sabbatical, in order to better manage his workload, has been accepted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following multiple meetings between the top ranked officials. The request was accepted on Monday by Mohammad Akram, BCB’s Cricket Operations Chairman.

“Shakib wrote a letter to us asking for a six-month break,” Akram said. “He can miss the first Test against South Africa but if he wants, he can play the second Test. He will not be traveling with the team but he can tell us what he decides to do.”

The all rounder had submitted a letter to the board on Saturday citing his desire to get a break from the rigorous cricketing activity. Thereafter, BCB president Nazmul Hasan held several meetings, as per Cricbuzz, with the board officials to weight the matter and the request was then accepted.

Following the acceptance of his sabbatical request, Shakib will miss Bangladesh’s two Test series against South Africa. However, he will be available for white ball cricket for country and club. The Tigers will miss his services in South Africa as he played a key role in their first Test win over Australia in Dhaka (picking up ten wickets and scoring a half century).

30-year-old Shakib has taken the decision to extend his career and ease his workload. He’s played 51 Tests, 177 ODIs and 59 T20Is. “We can’t always be thinking about us. We should also keep his fatigue into consideration,” Akram added.

