Only in Express

Shakib Al Hasan Test sabbatical request accepted

Shakib Al Hasan has been allowed to take a sabbatical from Test cricket in order to prolong his career. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials accepted his request on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 11, 2017 5:24 pm
shakib al hasan, south africa vs bangladesh, shakib south africa, shakib sabbatical, cricket news, sports news, indian express Shakib Al Hasan picked up five wickets in both innings to take Bangladesh to victory against Australia in first Test. (Source: AP)
Related News

Shakib Al Hasan’s plea to get a Test sabbatical, in order to better manage his workload, has been accepted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) following multiple meetings between the top ranked officials. The request was accepted on Monday by Mohammad Akram, BCB’s Cricket Operations Chairman.

“Shakib wrote a letter to us asking for a six-month break,” Akram said. “He can miss the first Test against South Africa but if he wants, he can play the second Test. He will not be traveling with the team but he can tell us what he decides to do.”

The all rounder had submitted a letter to the board on Saturday citing his desire to get a break from the rigorous cricketing activity. Thereafter, BCB president Nazmul Hasan held several meetings, as per Cricbuzz, with the board officials to weight the matter and the request was then accepted.

Following the acceptance of his sabbatical request, Shakib will miss Bangladesh’s two Test series against South Africa. However, he will be available for white ball cricket for country and club. The Tigers will miss his services in South Africa as he played a key role in their first Test win over Australia in Dhaka (picking up ten wickets and scoring a half century).

30-year-old Shakib has taken the decision to extend his career and ease his workload. He’s played 51 Tests, 177 ODIs and 59 T20Is. “We can’t always be thinking about us. We should also keep his fatigue into consideration,” Akram added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 10, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
19
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 72
FT
37
Telugu Titans beat Haryana Steelers (37-19)
Sep 12, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone B - Match 73
Sep 12, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Zone A - Match 74

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 