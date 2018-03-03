Nidahas Trophy: Shakib Al Hasan ruled out, Mahmudullah to lead Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan injured his left little finger during the final of the Rocket Tri-Nation series against Sri Lanka, (Source: AP) Shakib Al Hasan injured his left little finger during the final of the Rocket Tri-Nation series against Sri Lanka, (Source: AP)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series. This was after the southpaw failed to recover from the finger injury he sustained in January. Earlier, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had appointed Shakib in the 16-man squad hoping he would be fit to play. But since he will be out of action, Mahmudullah will lead the side in the T20I tri-series featuring hosts Sri Lanka, India and Bangladesh.

Confirming the development Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Dr Debashish Chowdhury spoke to Daily Star and said, “The doctors in Bangkok said the same thing that the doctors here had earlier said. Shakib will return home on Thursday after undergoing physiotherapy there and his condition will be assessed after administering physiotherapy for a week; then we can decide if we continue with physiotherapy or go for any alternative treatment.”

Meanwhile, the Nidahas Trophy which comprises of the seven-match T20 series is being played to celebrate Sri Lanka’s 70th year of independence. India and Sri Lanka will begin the tri-nation series in the island nation on March 6

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das

