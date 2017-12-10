Shakib Al-Hasan replaces Mushfiqur Rahim as Bangladesh Test captain

Shakib Al Hasan was impressive in Test series against Australia. (AP File) Shakib Al Hasan was impressive in Test series against Australia. (AP File)

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced that Shakib Al Hasan will replace Mushfiqur Rahim as the Test captain. The change in leadership has come just two months after Bangladesh suffered a whitewash in three-Test match series against South Africa in October this year. The council also said that Mahmudullah will be appointed as the vice-captain under Shakib.

Speaking to reporters, BCB chief Nazmul Hasan said, “We have decided to change the Test captain. Sakib Al Hasan will be our new Test skipper from the upcoming series and Mahmudullah will be the vice-captain of the side. There will be no changes in the other formats.”

On being asked the reasons for making the changes, Hasan said that the decision has been taken to allow Mushfiqur to focus on his batting. “I can’t say that there were some specific reasons behind the decision. Basically, we think that there should be a change here. We want best batting service from Mushfiq. We want to give him some time to relax and moreover he should concentrate on his batting,” he said.

The official further added that the decision is just the first step of a larger plan. “Overall, we are willing to make a plan for next four to five years and the decision is just the beginning of the new plan. There will be some changes also in other fields as well. But till now, this is the only change which has been made today,” he said.

Mushfiqur, who has led Bangladesh in Test cricket since 2011, struggled with form against Proteas. In 4 innings, he only scored a total of 93 runs at an average of 23.25.

Hasan, who has led the side before in Tests, Shakib has led Bangladesh in the longest format before. He was named as the captain against West Indies in 2009 and then performed the same role for seven Test matches in 2010 and one Test in 2011 against Zimbabwe. He will return to the role after a span of six years.

Meanwhile, no announcement were made on the new coach after Chandika Hathurusingha resigned from his duties and was recently appointed as Sri Lanka coach.

