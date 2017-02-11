India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan posts his highest score against India

Shakib has totalled 366 runs at an average of 73.20, including a hundred and two fifties, in five innings. (Source: AP) Shakib has totalled 366 runs at an average of 73.20, including a hundred and two fifties, in five innings. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights on day three of the one-off Test between India and Bangladesh.

# Shakib Al Hasan (82) has posted his highest score vs India in nine innings in Tests, obliterating the 34 at Dhaka in January 2010.

# Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim were involved in a stand of 107 — Bangladesh’s second highest fifth-wicket partnership vs India in Tests behind the 115 between Aftab Ahmed and Mohammad Ashraful at Chittagong in December 2004.

# Mushfiqur Rahim (81 not out) has posted his first fifty vs India — his 16th in Tests.

# Rahim’s innings is his second highest score vs India next only to the 101 at Chittagong in January 2010.

# Mushfiqur has managed 268 runs in six innings at an average of 67.00, including a hundred and a fifty — the highest by a Bangladeshi batsman vs India in Tests (minimum qualification: 200 runs). His average of 67.00 is his highest against any opponent.

# Rahim (3003 runs at an average of 34.51 in 52 Tests) became the fourth Bangladeshi batsman to complete 3000 runs or more in Tests, joining Tamim Iqbal (3467), Shakib Al Hasan (3295) and Habibul Bashar (3026).

# Mehedi Hasan Miraz, with his maiden fifty, is the third number eight batsman from Bangladesh to record a fifty vs India. Mashrafe Mortaza and Mahmudullah had recorded two fifty-plus innings as number eight batsman vs India.

# Shakib has totalled 366 runs at an average of 73.20, including a hundred and two fifties, in five innings — the highest tally by a batsman in Tests this year.

# Shakib and Mushfiqur Rahim have amassed 466 runs in just two innings for the fifth wicket at an average of 233.00 this year — 359 vs New Zealand at Wellington and 107 vs India at Hyderabad. Their huge partnership of 359 is the highest by any pair for any wicket for Bangladesh in Tests.