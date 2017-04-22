Latest News

Shakib-Al-Hasan named Bangladesh T20I captain

Shakib Al Hasan was appointed Bangladesh's T20 team captain after Mashrafe Mortaza's retirement.

By: PTI | Dhaka | Published:April 22, 2017 11:27 pm
shakib al hasan, shakib, bangladesh cricket, cricket bangladesh, bangladesh, cricket news, cricket, indian express Shakib Al Hasan has so far led the team in four Twenty20 internationals and lost all.

Bangladesh on Saturday appointed all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as their next captain for Twenty20 internationals, replacing retired fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza, who announced his retirement from the game’s shortest format during Bangladesh recent series against Sri Lanka.

Shakib’s appointment was confirmed in a meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board at its headquarters in Dhaka.

“Since Mashrafe has retired, the board unanimously agreed to appoint Shakib as Bangladesh’s next captain for Twenty20 internationals. A few other names were discussed but in the end we all have agreed to appoint Shakib,” BCB president Nazmul Hasan told reporters after the meeting.

Nazmul did not give any timeframe for Shakib, who is expected to assume his role against Pakistan in July.

Shakib, who captained Bangladesh in 2009-11 in all formats of the game, has so far led the team in four Twenty20 internationals, which they all lost.

With his appointment, Bangladesh have now three separate captains for three formats with Mushfiqur Rahim leading the Test side and Mashrafe at the helm of one-day international side.

  1. No Comments.

