Shakib Al Hasan named Bangladesh captain for Nidahas Trophy

Shakib Al Hasan will captain Bangladesh team. (Source: File) Shakib Al Hasan will captain Bangladesh team. (Source: File)

Bangladesh on Monday announced their squad for the Nidahas Trophy and Shakib Al Hasan will captain the team in the Tri-Series. Bangladesh will be joined by India and the host Sri Lanka in a T20I Tri-Series which begins on March 6 in Colombo. The return of Shakib, recovering from a finger injury, was confirmed by Banglades Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan but he added that he may be avaialble for only “one or two ” matches.

Apart from Shakib, two other players made their return to strengthen the squad. Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan are back in the squad for Bangladesh which five other players, who were part of the T20Is against Sri Lanka, missed out. Zakir Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin are the ones to miss out.

“We are still not up to the mark in T20s. We want to prepare an 18-member pool for the 2020 World T20s, which is why we picked some of them in the home series [earlier this month] after they did well in the BPL,” BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh have gone with Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar as their openers with Imrul Kayes as their third opener. Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim will strengthen the middle order with Shakib. Out of these names, question were raised ont he selection of Kayes and Sabbir.

Kayes averages 9.15 in 14 T20Is over eight years while Sabbir has only one double digit score in last five international innings. Minhajul justified the selections saying that they needed players with more experience.

“Imrul has been included as the third opener because we were considering batsmen who are good against fast bowling. He opens for us in Tests. India has a lot of good fast bowlers. We have gone for an experienced player because we had a bad series against Sri Lanka. Sabbir has the most runs in T20s in the last year,” Minhajul said. “He has the experience. We have considered him because we are playing against two experienced sides away from home. I am hopeful because he was also picked in the PSL.”

Taskin’s inclusion, according to Minhajul, was made on the insistence on Shakib. “The captain said that since we are playing in Premadasa where the ground is large and we need someone quick, we picked Taskin Ahmed who has the ability to bowl yorkers and bouncers,” he said. “Among all the fast bowlers in Bangladesh, Taskin is the fastest. The team management has a plan for him.”

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan

