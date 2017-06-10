Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah complete epic comeback, Bangladesh knock out New Zealand

Bangladesh chase was led by centuries from Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan. (Source: Reuters) Bangladesh chase was led by centuries from Mahmudullah and Shakib Al Hasan. (Source: Reuters)

Cardiff, 2005: A venue and year Bangladesh can never forget. It was at this ground that they stunned Australia, chasing a target 12 years ago. Mohammad Ashraful scripted a win that was called the biggest for Bangladesh.

Cardiff, 2017: Bangladesh added to their sweet memories of this venue by staging a remarkable comeback to knock New Zealand out of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and keep their hopes alive to qualify for the semi-finals.

The comeback was scripted by a record stand of 224 runs, highest for Bangladesh for any wicket in ODIs, between Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah. Both scored centuries as their team chased down the 266-run target with five wickets and 16 balls remaining.

Bangladesh will now hope that England beat Australia in the final game of Group A which will knock out Australia and help them qualify for the semis. England have already qualified for the semi-finals.

No one gave Bangladesh a chance to win the game as Tim Southee ran through the top order, picking up three wickets with Bangladesh’s score reading 12. In-form opener Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar and Sabbir Rahman were all back in the hut.

Mushfiqur Rahim was the fourth wicket to fall in the 12th over and Bangladesh were in a mess with just 33 runs on the board. New Zealand were on top of the game. But, they wouldn’t have thought that that was last success they were getting.

Once again, it was Shakib, unarguably the best all-rounder in the world, who showed the path to Bangladesh, scoring his seventh ODI century. Mahmudullah was the other anchor in the case, scoring an unbeaten 102, his third century in ODIs, to take his team home.

Bangladesh bowling was a two-phased. They did well in the death over to contain New Zealand. Bangladesh bowlers gave only 62 runs and picked up four wickets in the final 10 overs of the New Zealand innings.

