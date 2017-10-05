Shakib Al Hasan becomes member of MCC World Cricket Committee

Shakib Al Hasan last played for Bangladesh against Australia in September this year. (Source: AP) Shakib Al Hasan last played for Bangladesh against Australia in September this year. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been made member of the prestigious MCC World Cricket Committee and the left-handed cricketer confirmed this after posting a picture of the letter on his official Facebook page. The caption of the picture read, “I truly feel humbled that you have chosen me to be a member of the Prestigious MCC World Cricket Committee. Thank you for bestowing me with such an honour.”

Shakib last played for Bangladesh in September against Australia. The left-hander later asked to be rested for the two-match Test series against South Africa to prolong his career. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) accepted his plea to get a Test sabbatical, in order to better manage his workload.

“Shakib wrote a letter to us asking for a six-month break,” Akram said. “He can miss the first Test against South Africa but if he wants, he can play the second Test. He will not be traveling with the team but he can tell us what he decides to do.”

30-year-old Shakib had taken the decision to extend his career and ease his workload. He’s played 51 Tests, 177 ODIs and 59 T20Is. “We can’t always be thinking about us. We should also keep his fatigue into consideration,” Akram added.

Bangladesh are presently playing an away Test series in South Africa comprising of two matches where they have already gone 0-1 down after losing the first encounter by 333 runs. They earlier ended a two-Test series against Australia in a 1-1 draw.

