Shahid Afridi’s charity to facilitate release of 30 Pakistani prisoners in UAE

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi on Tuesday tweeted that his charity organisation Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) has signed a treaty with authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the release of troubled Pakistani prisoners. “By grace of Allah we are facilitating release of 30 prisoners for now, more will be released in coming days,” tweeted the star cricketer.

He also thanked the Dubai Police and authorities for the support, adding that SAF will continue to work for the troubled Pakistanis, reports the Geo News.

Afridi founded the charity in March 2014 that aims to provide healthcare, education and sports facilities in Pakistan and around the world.