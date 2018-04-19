Shahid Afridi to play for World XI against West Indies in charity match

Shahid Afridi included in World XI squad to play against West Indies in a charity match. (Source: AP file) Shahid Afridi included in World XI squad to play against West Indies in a charity match. (Source: AP file)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will be seen in action when he dons the World XI jersey to play against West Indies in a charity match at the end of next month at Lord’s. The charity match that is scheduled to be played on May 31 is being played to arrange money for the rebuilding of five major venues damaged during the hurricanes as well as other community cricket facilities.

“I am humbled to have been selected for such a noble cause,” Afridi said. “Cricket is one big family and no matter how hard and tough we play against each other, there is tremendous camaraderie within the group. As such, it is our moral and professional obligation to stand up and support whenever and wherever we can, to assist our members, colleagues and cricket fans.”

Afridi will also be joined by former Pakistan teammate Shoaib Malik and Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera. The World XI squad will be led by England’s Eoin Morgan with the full squad yet to be announced.

Malik on his inclusion in the squad said, “As much as the chance of figuring in such a select group, I also see this as an opportunity to contribute in a meaningful cause. We have all heard of the damage caused by the two hurricanes in the West Indies last year and it is really good to see so many cricketers come together for the objective of raising funds to repair the damage to cricket venues.

“That the match is being played at Lord’s makes this event extra special for me. Lord’s obviously is one of the most revered cricket venues but I also have some very delightful memories there. One that really stands out is anchoring the chase along with Shahid Afridi when we beat Sri Lanka in the final to win the ICC World Twenty20 in 2009.”

Thisara Perera expressed his delight on being a part of World XI side for a second time.“I’m privileged to have made the World XI side for a second time after having also played in the series against Pakistan in Lahore last year. I’m looking forward to the match at Lord’s next month with great enthusiasm as this is one of those rare opportunities when you get to rub shoulders with the best in the world. To be playing alongside so many top players from different countries will definitely be a high point of my career,” he said.

West Indies, on the other hand, have named the 13-man squad that will be led by Carlos Brathwaite. Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, Samuel Badree and Marlon Samuels are some other big names to be included in the West Indies squad.

Here’s also a list of five major venues that will be renovated.

Ronald Webster Park, Anguilla – damaged in Irma

Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua – temporarily converted to host refugees from Barbuda following Irma

Windsor Park Stadium, Dominica – damaged in Maria

A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground, BVI– damaged in Irma

Carib Lumber Ball Park, St Maarten – damaged in Irma

West Indies squad: Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams

