Shahid Afridi thanks Virat Kohli and Co. for ‘wonderful gift’

After Indian skipper Virat Kohli and co had gifted Shahid Afridi a signed Kohli jersey in a show of sportsmanship and camaraderie, the Pakistan all-rounder responded by thanking Virat Kohli and his team. The Indian cricket team gifted him the jersey following Afridi’s retirement from all forms of cricket.

In a message on Twitter, Afridi wrote, “Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli. Respect superstar, hope to see you soon.”

Kohli in turn then replied saying, “Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you.”

Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli. Respect superstar, hope to see you soon 😊 pic.twitter.com/DGz8aMs1Xv — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) 21 April 2017

The jersey sent by Kohli had the signatures of Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, among others.

@SAfridiOfficial It’s a pleasure to have gifted something of importance and a lasting memory @SAfridiOfficial God bless you with everything in life See you 😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 21 April 2017

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi bid adieu to his 21-year-old international career in February when he announced his retirement from T20 cricket.

