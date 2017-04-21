Latest News

Shahid Afridi thanks Virat Kohli and Co. for ‘wonderful gift’

Shahid Afridi thanked India captain Virat Kohli and the team for gifting him an autographed Team India jersey.

Shahid Afridi, Afridi, Virat Kohli, Kohli, Pakistan cricket, India cricket, Pakistan vs India, India vs Pakistan, Cricket news, Cricket, Sports news, Sports, Indian Express Team India gifted Shahid Afridi an autographed jersey of Virat Kohli and other players. (Source: File)

After Indian skipper Virat Kohli and co had gifted Shahid Afridi a signed Kohli jersey in a show of sportsmanship and camaraderie, the Pakistan all-rounder responded by thanking Virat Kohli and his team. The Indian cricket team gifted him the jersey following Afridi’s retirement from all forms of cricket.

In a message on Twitter, Afridi wrote, “Thank you to you and the entire Indian team for a wonderful farewell gift @imVkohli. Respect superstar, hope to see you soon.”

Kohli in turn then replied saying, “Shahid Bhai, best wishes, always a pleasure playing against you.”

The jersey sent by Kohli had the signatures of Kohli, Ashish Nehra, Suresh Raina, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hardik Pandya, among others.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi bid adieu to his 21-year-old international career in February when he announced his retirement from T20 cricket.

