Shahid Afridi stuns crowd with extraordinary catch in PSL 2018

Shahid Afridi took a juggling catch at boundary ropes to dismiss Umar Amin of Quetta Gladiators and help his team Karachi Kings win in PSL.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 23, 2018 9:33 pm
Shahid Afridi, Shahid Afridi catch, Shahid Afridi PSL, Shahid Afridi PSL catch, Pakistan Super League, Shahid Afridi Karachi Kings, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shahid Afridi takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Umar Amin.
The second game of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings entertained the Dubai crowd thoroughly as Karachi registered their first-ever win against the Gladiators in the tournament’s history. But what caught everyone’s eye was a fielding effort from former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

In the 13th over of Gladiators innings, Afridi took a blinder in the deep to dismiss Umar Amin. Mohammad Irfan bowled a length delivery to Amin and the left-hand batsman smashed it away towards the long-on region. But Afridi, who was stationed at the position, stretched his right hand and grabbed the ball. The momentum of the ball was taking him over the ropes but Afridi threw it up and ran back to complete the catch.

Karachi won the match by 19 runs as they restricted the Gladiators to 130/9 in 20 overs while chasing 150 runs. Earlier, Kings scored 149/9 in the allotted 20 overs after Colin Ingram top-scored with 41 off 21 deliveries. The Imad Wasim-led side looked good to put a big total but Shane Watson’s efforts with the ball in last over prevented them to execute the plans. Watson scalped three wickets in the last over and eventually returned with figures of 3/22 in 4 overs.

Later, Gladiators were reduced to 4/2 and were later left tottering at 70/6. Imad Wasim, Tymall Mills, and Irfan bagged two wickets each while Mohammad Amir and Afridi picked one apiece.

