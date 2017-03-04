Shahid Afridi ruled out of PSL Final in Lahore due to injury

Shahid Afridi, thus, has been deprived of a golden opportunity to play a high profile “farewell” match at home in front of his fans and supporters. (Source: Express File) Shahid Afridi, thus, has been deprived of a golden opportunity to play a high profile “farewell” match at home in front of his fans and supporters. (Source: Express File)

Recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been ruled out of tomorrow’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore because of a hand injury.

Afridi, thus, has been deprived of a golden opportunity to play a high profile “farewell” match at home in front of his fans and supporters.

Afridi injured his hand while fielding in the eliminator match against Karachi Kings in Dubai on Friday and said in a video message that doctors had advised him 10 days rest.

The former Pakistan captain has been yearning for a chance to play a farewell match after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and selectors have not picked him for the national team since last year’s T20 World Cup.

Frustrated by the snub, Afridi last week announced his retirement international cricket but said he would love to play in front of home crowds in the PSL final.

The veteran of 398 ODIs and 98 T20 Internationals had struck form in the last few matches for his team, Peshawar Zalmi which is led by West Indian Darren Sammy.

Afridi received 12 stitches on his hand after the injury and said in a video message that the PSL was a challenge for him as he had not performed well during the T20 World Cup last year.

“I wish I could play the PSL final in Lahore, but sorry I am unable to,” he said.

“I was keen to play among my own people and in my homeland but some matters are beyond our control,” Afridi concluded.