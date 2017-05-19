Shahid Afridi returns to T20 cricket, signs for Hampshire

Shahid Afridi in his column for ICC opened about his relations with Indian cricketers. (Source: Express Photo) Shahid Afridi in his column for ICC opened about his relations with Indian cricketers. (Source: Express Photo)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi will be making a comeback to T20 cricket as he is all set to join English county side Hampshire. This will be his third spell.

“He’s been an important part of our success in the short form of the game in previous seasons and we feel his talents fit well with the current squad,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles White, Hampshire’s director of cricket, as saying. Afridi also played in the PSL recently where he scored 177 runs in matches.

“He’s come off the back of a very good Pakistani Super League, certainly with the bat, which bodes well,” White added.

“Obviously with the ball he’s shown his quality over the years and hopefully he remains the high-quality all-rounder that we expect.

“He forms a very good partnership with [Liam] Dawson and being an all-rounder gives us the option of playing an extra bowler – maybe a [Mason] Crane as a trio of spinners.”

It may be recalled here that Shahid Afridi hit 80 off 42 balls against Somerset in the 2011 semi-final, only for Hampshire to lose in a super over after a tie on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

He has played 27 Tests, 398 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan and retired from playing for his country in all formats in February 2017.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd