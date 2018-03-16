Shahid Afridi rolls back the years, slams four sixes in four deliveries; watch video

Shahid Afridi hit four consecutive sixes against Peshawar Zalmi. (Source: screenshot) Shahid Afridi hit four consecutive sixes against Peshawar Zalmi. (Source: screenshot)

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi rolled back the years as he lit up the ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) by smashing four consecutive sixes against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday. 19-year-old seamer, Sameen Gul was at the receiving end of Afridi’s assault as the right-hander slammed four monstrous sixes. However, Afridi’s heroic efforts went in vain as Karachi Kings lost the match to Peshawar Zalmi.

Chasing a competitive target of 182, Kings lost four early wickets. Afridi’s counter-attack did give a semblance of hope for his side as he hammered Gul in the 13th over. But his stay at the crease was shortlived after being dismissed by Liam Dawson in the subsequent over.

Earlier, Afridi had reiterated his desire of playing he final of the third Pakistan Super League. “I am playing for Karachi Kings for the first time in the PSL and it is my ambition to see us playing in the final on 25 March as it is being held in Karachi for the first time,” Afridi said.

“A cricketer can ask for nothing more. My fans still enjoy my performances and I love that and continue to play for them,” PTI quoted him saying.

