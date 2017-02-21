Shahid Afridi hadn’t played an international match since the World T20 in India in March. File Shahid Afridi hadn’t played an international match since the World T20 in India in March. File

Of all the stories involving Shahid Afridi the one involving ear plugs never fails to trigger a chuckle. Sometime in 2014, Afridi, the six addict, the man who can’t but listen to the crowds’ pleas for deliverance, plugged his ears to avoid the chants. It obviously didn’t work for long. The episode captures everything about the zaniest cricketer to have ever come from Pakistan. Those who have cussed him for throwing his wicket are the ones who have demanded him to be a sacrificial lamb of sorts — hit out, entertain us, go boom-boom and please us.

There is this wonderful line that the Pakistan writer Hasan Cheema once wrote about Afridi’s insane popularity in Pakistan despite failing more often succeeding. “Afridi is the messiah, he is nostalgia, he is hope, he’s naivete. You can’t prepare against that. You can’t compete against that.” Few more nouns can be added to that stellar line. All are incidentally negative but only Afridi could have stripped them of their negativity and make us laugh about it.

Dumb for starters. Who but him could chew the ball in broad daylight and what a priceless reaction it was from the man standing closest to him then, Naved-ul-Hasaan Rana? A cutely bemused look plastered on his face that fell on many a living room across the world.

A desperate conman’s confidence. Who but him could perform a ‘twist’ of sorts around the good length area and think the crowd in the stadium wouldn’t see him, the men operating the cameras would all have gone for a loo break, the umpires would have slept. Even while tampering the pitch, Afridi wasn’t subtle.

Foolish braggadocio. They say you can’t fool yourself all the time. Utter rubbish. No one has erased all self-doubts and walked around with a swagger like Afridi has. For nearly three-quarters of his career, Afridi had convinced himself that he was a batsman who can bowl and not the other way around.

It was perhaps the most damning thing foisted on him by his early success as a hitter, but boy did he carry that illusion nearly throughout his career. And thank god for that. He might have been a better cricketer for Pakistan but what’s the fun in that?

Afridi’s greatest achievement would be how he could have been just one of us, muddling about in a mediocre life with all the human faults that plague us, but by the sheer ballsyiness he lifted himself to have a dreamy life of an entertainer.

His unadulterated bashing of the ball like a man possessed about hitting it as far as he could is known and loved, but it’s his reaction in the immediate aftermath of the shot that tells us much about him. Most often than not, he would rush across to the non-striker to have a frantic chat.

Adrenalin rush

He doesn’t stand and adore his sixes; instead engages his partner in a feverish talk — almost as a method to try stop his immense adrenalin rush. The con-man probably thinks he can talk his way out of nervous energy. It’s not clear whether it’s coherent talk — for it doesn’t look it. It seems words rush out of his mouth like a torrent like a kid.

He would show self-restraint at the strangest of times. There was this incident against Bangladesh in the T20 world cup where he had just bashed a beamer over extra cover and left alone the next ball — a free hit — thinking it would be called a wide. It wasn’t.

The angst and handwringing of Pakistani fans about his frequent failures is understandable but the way he invoked almost parochial love in non-Pakistanis was quite something. To put through yourself on an emotional rollercoaster for lesser-talented sportsmen from another country isn’t common.

It’s one thing to cry, clap, and pray for someone like Brian Lara – his genius demanded that kind of devotion. But for Afridi to wrap us in a world where we (most of us anyway) could dismiss all his faults and make us laugh instead of raising moral self-righteous anger about tampering or whatever else came out of his fascinating headspace was something else.

The pose

As much as it was his batting that made him the brand he became, it was his bowling that captured the pizazz that was Afridi. Just after taking a batsman out, he would strike his star-man pose, fingers pointing to the heavens, legs spread wide.

There wouldn’t be any nervous energy. He would just freeze in that pose, allowing his team-mates to rush in to celebrate him. In that moment, pride, and showmanship would collide.

In that moment, it seemed, Afridi, a Pashtun boy from a family of preachers, finally lived up to his name with a twist. Shahid means witness, and here he was a witness to his own stardom.