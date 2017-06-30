Shahid Afridi spends time with wife and four daughters in Dubai, see pics

Shahid Afridi shares a frame with wife Nadia, and four daughters Ansha, Aqsa, Ajwa and Asmara. (Source: Instagram) Shahid Afridi shares a frame with wife Nadia, and four daughters Ansha, Aqsa, Ajwa and Asmara. (Source: Instagram)

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi spends quality time with family. Afridi, who now lives in Dubai, took to social media, Instagram, where the all-rounder posted photos with his wife Nadia, and four daughters Ansha, Aqsa, Ajwa and Asmara. He wrote, “Enjoyd [enjoyed] the trip @abbas_gaj . #dubai #family #fun.”

The right-handed hard-hitting batsman, who represented Pakistan in 398 one-day internationals and scored 8064 runs, was seen enjoying time with the youngest daughter Asmara in Ice Park in Mall of Emirates.

Afridi featured in 27 Tests for Pakistan and scored 1716 runs. However, he was more impactful with the ball as he scalped 48 wickets at an average of 35.60. In another photo uploaded by the 37-year old cricketer, he is seen having a candid photo with Asmara. The father-daughter duo is checking a cake which is dedicated to the star cricketer.

Afridi made a cameo appearance in the movie ‘Mein Hoon Shahid Afridi’, a Pakistani sports drama film.

Shahid Afridi became famous for repeatedly announcing his retirement. In 2014, already father to four daughters, Shahid Afridi was blessed with a boy.

Afridi, who made his International debut in 1996, played over 496 limited overs matches and also took 192 wickets.

Afridi, fondly called as lala, scored six centuries in ODIs and five hundreds in Tests. The right-hander scored 39 half-centuries in 50-overs format.

In March 2014, Shahid Afridi established “Shahid Afridi Foundation” which aims to provide healthcare and education facilities in Pakistan.

