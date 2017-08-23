Shahid Afridi blasts 42-ball century in Natwest T20

Shahid Afridi scored his first T20 century during NatWest T20 Blast match. Shahid Afridi scored his first T20 century during NatWest T20 Blast match.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi scored 101 from 43 balls in the NatWest t20 Blast match while playing for Hampshire against Derbyshire that included ten boundaries and seven maximums. The right-hander scored his first T20 hundred in 256 matches that came in 42 deliveries. The Derbyshire skipper Gary Wilson after winning the toss elected to bowl first.

Afridi along with wicket-keeper batsman Calvin Dickinson scored 43 for the first wicket before Dickinson was out for 18 by Ben Cotton. The fall of wicket didn’t really effect Afridi’s scoring rate as he continued to hammer Derbyshire bowlers all around the park.

Afridi then stitched a partnership of 97 runs with captain James Vince for second wicket.

The former Pakistan cricketer’s innings was put to an end by New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry after he pulled a short delivery only to give a catch to Ben Cotton at deep fine leg area.

Hampshire went on to compile a total of 249/8 in 20 overs which is the highest T20 score in Derbyshire. Skipper Vince too chipped in with a fifty during their innings.

Afridi has always been known as one of the most aggressive batsmen in world cricket and the right-hander displayed his abilities in the very first innings that he played in 1996 against Sri Lanka.

The right-hander scored the then fastest hundred in limited overs which came off just 37 balls. His long-standing record was later broken by Corey Anderson in 2014 who completed hundred runs in 36 balls.

An year later, the record was grabbed by South Africa’s AB de Villiers who smacked a ton in 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.

