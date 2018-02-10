  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Shahid Afridi asks fan to hold Indian flag properly, wins hearts

Shahid Afridi won many hearts on either side of the border with a touching gesture in which he promptly told an Indian fan to hold the national flag properly while posing for a picture.

By: PTI | Published: February 10, 2018 10:46 pm
Shahid Afridi, Shahid Afridi Pakistan, Pakistan Shahid Afridi, Shahid Afridi news, Shahid Afridi updates, Ice Cricket 2018, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shahid Afridi was among a host of former cricketers who took part in Ice Cricket 2018. (Source: Express Archive)
Related News

Shahid Afridi won many hearts on either side of the border with a touching gesture in which he promptly told an Indian fan to hold the national flag properly while posing for a picture.

“Flag seedha karo apna (straighten the flag),” Afridi asked his Indian fan while posing for a picture on the sidelines of the St. Moritz Cricket Tournament in St Moritz.

Afridi was among a host of former cricketers who took part in the inaugural event which concluded today.

The other big names to feature were Shoaib Akhtar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, Graeme Smith, Andrew Symonds, Lasith Malinga and Mahela Jayawardene, among others.

Afridi also had the social media abuzz with people from either side of the border lauding the all-rounder’s gesture.

A handful of Indian and Pakistani expats gathered at the venue to watch the former players in action.

The tournament was played on a frozen lake in sub-zero temperatures. A matting wicket was used though the players fielded on ice.

Pakistani players including Afridi are loved in India. “I believe as cricketers we can set examples of how relationship between individuals can be a template for relationship between countries. I think after Pakistan, the two countries where I have received most love and respect are India and Australia,” Afridi told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Talent is there, it’s about managing themselves, how to deal with pressure and expectations that will come as U-19 champions 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table