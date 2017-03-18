Shahid Afridi appointed ambassador of fifth Cricket World Cup for the blind

PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah asserted that with Shahid Afridi’s contribution, blind cricket will gain new heights. (Source: PTI file) PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah asserted that with Shahid Afridi’s contribution, blind cricket will gain new heights. (Source: PTI file)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the ambassador for the fifth edition of the Blind Cricket World Cup.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC)

“Afridi is not only an icon in the arena of cricket across the globe but also a philanthropist and a role model in social works,” the Dawn quoted said PBCC chairman Syed Sultan Shah as saying.

Shah asserted that with Afridi’s contribution, blind cricket will gain new heights.

The PBCC statement also stated that the fifth edition of the tournament, to be played in ODI format, will be hosted by PBCC in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan in January 2018.

It is reported that the PBCC is trying to host some of the pool matches and the final in Pakistan.

Nine members of World Blind Cricket Ltd will participate in the tournament and four of them have agreed to play in Pakistan.

37-year-old Afridi had last month announced his retirement from international cricket, bringing to an end his illustrious 21-year career.

Nicknamed ‘Boom Boom’, the all-rounder was active in the International T20 format after having quit Test cricket in 2010 and ODIs in 2015.

Afridi finished his international career having played 27 Test matches, in which he hit 1,176 runs with a highest score of 156 and 48 wickets. In the 398 ODIs that he played throughout his career, he notched up 8,064 runs, with a highest score of 124, and took 395 wickets with his leg spin.

His T20I international career saw him play 98 matches and score 1,405 runs and take 97 wickets.

