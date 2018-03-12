Shahid Afridi apologises to young Pakistani batsman for aggressive send-off during PSL match

Shahid Afridi has been lethal with the ball so far in the PSL. (Source: PSL Twitter) Shahid Afridi has been lethal with the ball so far in the PSL. (Source: PSL Twitter)

Shahid Afridi apologised to a young batsman for the send-off he gave him after getting his wicket in the Pakistan Super League. Afridi, who retired from international cricket in February 2017, has impressed so far in the league with the ball and is the third highest wicket-taker. In a match between Afridi’s side Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans on March 10, Afridi dismissed 19-year-old batsman Saif Badar and then pointed towards the dressing room. Badar looked a little stunned at Afridi’s gesture, standing at the crease for a few seconds before making way his way back. Karachi Kings went on to win the match by 63 runs, and Afridi ended the match with figures of 3/18 off the four overs he bowled.

A video of Afridi’s gesture has been doing the rounds of social media since then and Badar retweeted the Pakistan Super League tweet with the quote “Still love you Shahid bhai #legend.”

Afridi then replied to him apologising for his behaviour. “Im sorry what happened that was momentum of the game..I always support my youngester.Good luck,” he said.

Afridi, despite nor being involved in competitive cricket since the last PSL tournament, has been one of the most lethal bowlers in the Pakistan Super League, taking 10 wickets and conceding just 126 runs so far in the six innings he has bowled in so far.

