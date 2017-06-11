Shah Rukh Khan to buy T20 club in South Africa: Reports

Shah Rukh Khan is set to buy a franchise in the newly formed South African T20 League. Shah Rukh Khan is set to buy a franchise in the newly formed South African T20 League.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to buy a franchise in the newly formed South African T20 League. He currently owns Kolkata Knight Riders team of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the film-star is interested in T20 Global League of South Africa. The owners of the eight franchises will be announced at the Lord’s Cricket Ground on June 19.

The report said that the sports management team of SRK has been in talks with Cricket South Africa (CSA) as he wants to buy a team in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Keeping the growing Indian market value in mind, the CSA took the initiative as they eye the Indian market for the venture that was announced two months ago.

The report also said that SRK sent his emissary to South Africa for discussion of the same who brought to the table SRK’s brand value that has boosted KKR’s popularity.

Other than the Bollywood celebrity, businessmen from India as well as those with Indian origin based in South Africa have also shown interest in the franchises. A few IPL owners have also reportedly placed bids but N Srinivasan has backed out.

The CSA offers Tier 1 cities for $ 50 million to be paid over a period of 10 years and Tier 2 cities for $ 30 million. The salary cap has been pegged at $ 1.5 million (about Rs 10 crore) a year in comparison to IPL at Rs 66 crore a year.

