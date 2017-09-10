Shah Rukh Khan delighted with Trinbago Knight Riders’ marvelous efforts to clinch second CPL title

Trinbago Knight Riders clinched their second title in the history of Caribbean Premier League 2017. (Source: Instagram) Trinbago Knight Riders clinched their second title in the history of Caribbean Premier League 2017. (Source: Instagram)

In a dramatic low-scoring final of the Caribbean Premier League 2017, Trinbago Knight Riders clinched their second title in the history of the league. By defeating St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three wickets, the Knight Riders leveled Jamaica Tallawahs record of lifting the title twice. As the Dwayne Bravo-led side scripted history, co-owner Shah Rukh Khan expressed joy with his team’s triumph.

Shah Rukh, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, posted two posts on Instagram where the Bollywood actor congratulated his boys for their achievement. “@tkriders absolutely marvelous. Dwayne dance for me tonight. Get the boyz [boys] to fly! Thx [thanks] Trinidad & Tobago for ur lov [love],” Shah Rukh wrote in one of his posts.

In his second post, King Khan appreciated Kevon Cooper’s contribution, which eventually steered the Knight Riders to a three-wicket win. He said, “Kevon Cooper you were magical…”

Knight Riders were reduced to 90/7 and required 28 runs from 13 balls. Cooper’s unbeaten knock of 29 runs made the difference for the Knight Riders as they finished off the things in the 19th over. Cooper hit two sixes and two fours in his innings of 14 balls.

Trinbago Knight Riders won their previous title in 2015 edition by defeating Barbados Tridents by 20 runs. The 51-year old actor has been a happy owner, after his side, Kolkata Night Riders won Indian Premier League title twice. He also owns Cape Town Knight Riders in T20 Global League.

