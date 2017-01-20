Shah Rukh Khan lauds Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni post Cuttack heroics

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni scored hundreds as India beat England by 15-runs to take 2-0 lead. Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni scored hundreds as India beat England by 15-runs to take 2-0 lead.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to laud Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, for their heroic innings as the duo smashed scintillating centuries to help India secure a series-clinching 15-run win in the second ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

“So good to see Yuvraj & Dhoni play as they are doing. Really Sheron ka zamaana hota hai…,” said King Khan on Twitter while promoting his upcoming movie ‘Raees’.

Yuvraj and Dhoni put on 256 runs for the fourth wicket to help India post a mammoth 381-6 after being put into bat. Both the veterans came together with India in trouble at 25 for the loss of three wickets, and forged a record partnership to put their team in a winning position. Their partnership of 256 in now the second best partnership for the fourth wicket.

Yuvraj, who is making his comeback after two years, had a disappointing match in Pune but found his feet in Cuttack. He scored his 14th ODI century and first after World Cup 2011. His innings included 21 fours and three sixes. On the other hand, Dhoni scored his 10th ODI ton and first after stepping down from the post of limited overs captain. The former Indian skipper smashed 10 fours and six sixes.

Yuvraj and Dhoni helped India post a mammoth for the England batsmen. The hosts then restricted England to 366-8, despite a breathtaking century by captain Eoin Morgan, who smashed 102 off 81 balls.

During the course of the innings, Dhoni became the fifth player to hit 200 sixes in ODIs and his 196 sixes is the most for India eclipsing 195 by Sachin Tendulkar.

On the other hand, Yuvraj, with 1478 runs in 35 innings, eclipsed Tendulkar’s record run tally in ODIs against England, who scored 1455 runs in 37 innings. He also surpassed his previous best score in ODIs and became the first Indian to score 150 against England.

