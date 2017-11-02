Shah Rukh Khan has a big heart, says Sachin Tendulkar on King Khan’s birthday

Sachin Tendulkar with Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Tendulkar Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar with Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Tendulkar Twitter)

One of the most loved Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Thursday, November 2. It is a day not just celebrated by his die-hard fans but also dear friends, who may happen to be celebrities themselves.

As the Badshah celebrates his birthday in Alibaug, away from Mumbai, many celebrities came forward to share a memory or give their best to King Khan, as he turned a year older. Among others was cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who shared a picture of the two on Twitter and called him not just a loved actor but also a good natured person. "Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk!," wrote Tendulkar.

Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk! pic.twitter.com/V3upWcgrPW - sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 2 November 2017

The two share a bond of mutual respect and admiration. Back in April when Tendulkar was going to release his film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, SRK had tweeted, "I believed,when u did well I would 2 & when u didn't,I will http://fail.Like a billion others I miss my guiding lite. ATB for the film."

To which Tendulkar had replied, "Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-)"

