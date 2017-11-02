#CoalBuryingGoa
  • Shah Rukh Khan has a big heart, says Sachin Tendulkar on King Khan’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan has a big heart, says Sachin Tendulkar on King Khan’s birthday

Sachin Tendulkar said that Shah Rukh Khan was not just a beloved actor but also a good natured person.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:November 2, 2017 11:55 am
shah rukh khan, sachin tendulkar, srk birthday, bollywood, cricket, indian express Sachin Tendulkar with Shah Rukh Khan. (Source: Tendulkar Twitter)
Related News

One of the most loved Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Thursday, November 2. It is a day not just celebrated by his die-hard fans but also dear friends, who may happen to be celebrities themselves.

As the Badshah celebrates his birthday in Alibaug, away from Mumbai, many celebrities came forward to share a memory or give their best to King Khan, as he turned a year older. Among others was cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who shared a picture of the two on Twitter and called him not just a loved actor but also a good natured person. "Not just a beloved actor, but a good natured person with a big heart. Happy birthday, @iamsrk!," wrote Tendulkar.

The two share a bond of mutual respect and admiration. Back in April when Tendulkar was going to release his film ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’, SRK had tweeted, "I believed,when u did well I would 2 & when u didn't,I will http://fail.Like a billion others I miss my guiding lite. ATB for the film."

To which Tendulkar had replied, "Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-)"

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Virat sometimes comes across as outrageous and I cringe on reading his statements before a series 