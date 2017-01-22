Shah Rukh Khan calls Virat Kohli ‘Don’; says MS Dhoni doesn’t need to sledge

Shah Rukh Khan said called R Ashwin a ‘Paheli’ while saying that Virat Kohli is ‘Don’ and that MS Dhoni doesn’t need to do sledging ever. Shah Rukh Khan said called R Ashwin a ‘Paheli’ while saying that Virat Kohli is ‘Don’ and that MS Dhoni doesn’t need to do sledging ever.

With series already in the pocket, Virat Kohli & Co host England for the third and the final ODI at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Under newly appointed captain Kohli, team India continues its unbeaten run and aims for 3-0 series win. India is currently chasing a target of 322.

Shah Rukh Khan was live on Star Sports show for the promotion of his upcoming venture ‘Raees’, to be released on Monday.

King Khan said Dhoni is someone who doesn’t need to do sledging ever, his mind is ticking so fast, I am sure batsmen could hear that. He also added that “The former captain can play the last bet, without anyone realising get a bowler that you never expected to bowl the final over, referring to the final over bowled by Joginder Sharma in the inaugural edition of World T20 in 2007).” and called him Baazigar.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ owner, also stated about the newly-appointed captain and called him ‘Don’. He praised Kohli’s captaincy and said “The grim determination on his (Kohli’s) face, mind ticking all the time, and the calmness with which he comes at the crease, knowing that he will win it all.”

The Dear Zindagi star further talked about R Ashwin and said that he thinks the off-spinner is a mystery. He called the all-rounder ‘Paheli’ for being a surprise package.

“You never know what Ashwin is doing. He seems so easy and calm and then suddenly bowls those unplayable deliveries, and bats masterfully at times.”

SRK, who played the role of a hockey coach in Chak De India, lauded opener Rohit Sharma for his batting.

“I like Rohit’s swag. I like the way he is always cool, calm, collected and completely goes mad at times. He owns the pitch, so he is like a ‘Baadshah’.” said the Baadshah of Bollywood.

Rohit is currently not included in the limited overs series against England as he is recovering from an injury.

