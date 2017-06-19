Shah Rukh Khan announced as team owner in South Africa T20 Global League

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 51st birthday today. Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 51st birthday today.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the owner of a team in South Africa’s T20 Global League. He and GMR group are the two entities that own IPL teams and also own a team in the South African league. CSA announced in a release that the team owners and marquee players for respective sides were.

“Competition was stiff, with more than 150 Expressions of Interest (EOI) received from around the world and a shortlist of heavy hitters to consider, but after rigorous discussions and engagement with each of the potential owners, we are certain that our final eight owners have the perfect combination of strategic insight and passion needed to make the first T20 Global League a complete success,” CSA President Chris Nenzani is quoted as saying in the release.

Shah Rukh Khan owns the Kolkata Knight Riders while GMR group owns Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League. While the franchisee representing Cape Town will under the Bollywood star, GMR will own a Johannesburg based franchisee. JP Duminy is the marquee player of the Shah Rukh Khan owned team while Kagiso Rabada will the marquee for the GMR owned team. It was also revealed that the player draft is scheduled for 19 August, “with almost 400 players from 10 countries confirming their interest.”

